Fresh Paint Springfield officially begins downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s first-ever mural festival, Fresh Paint Springfield, officially kicked off Sunday.

The murals are transforming ten large exterior walls of downtown Springfield into works of art.

One of the murals, located at the corner of Taylor and Main Street, is being painted by a team of artists from Puerto Rico. The painting shows the view people see when leaving the island.

Another one of their murals shows a family that just left Puerto Rico and is adjusting to their new life in America.

22News spoke with one artist about why the group chose to paint these murals.

“We have a revolving door kind of thing going on, people come all the time,” Sharon Gonzalez said. “Some people say it’s a challenge that we face and it really impacts us as a people.”

Gonzalez said this painting is personal to her because she had to leave Puerto Rico for 8 months after Hurricane Maria. She relocated to western Massachusetts during that time.

