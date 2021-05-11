Fresh Paint Springfield returns to downtown on June 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fresh Paint Springfield a mural festival that began in 2019 in downtown is returning to Springfield on June 5.

This year’s festival will feature new murals in downtown Springfield and in Mason Square.

Officials will announce more details, including the mural locations on May 13 at 10:15 a.m. at Pynchon Park on Dwight Street. At the press event, all the mural locations and artists will also be announced, along with details about involving the community in the painting of all of this year’s murals and the Community Mural Apprentice program.

“The City and I are happy to continue to support our mural festival that began in 2019. Simply put, these murals bring a welcoming vibrancy and creativity to our downtown. I want to thank Fresh Paint Springfield for their continued partnership in making our community colorful and enhancing our city’s aesthetics and pedestrian experience, which all leads to people spending money by patronizing our business and cultural amenities,” said Mayor Sarno.

Organizers will also share details about festival events and paint parties, and two particular murals which will be painted by local portrait painters in Mason Square as well as the repainting of a historic mural on the Mosque 13 building on State Street.

For more information or to participate in other events visit www.freshpaintspringfield.com.