SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fresh Paint Springfield will be hosting two Nelson Stevens mural unveilings on Saturday.

The murals were originally painted in 1974 by Nelson Stevens, and in the 1970s he directed the painting more than 30 AfriCOBRA murals in Springfield alone. The murals were recreated during this year’s mural festival by the Community Mural Institute.

The first commemoration and ribbon cutting is for the mural called “Wall of Black Music” and will take place on Saturday from 1:00p.m. to 1:45p.m. at 1 Montrose Street in Springfield. Representative Bud Williams, associates of Nelson Stevens, and members of AfriCOBRA, the African Commune of Bad Relevant Artists, will be in attendance and will share reflections.

The second mural unveiling is for the mural called “Tribute to Black Women” which will take place from 2:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. at 38 Catharine Street. City Councilor Tracye Whitfield will present a proclamation to Nadya Stevens, Nelson’s daughter. Rosemary Tracy Woods will also speak at the ceremony.

These celebrations will be the wrap up to Fresh Paint Springfield 2022 mural festival, which by the end of September, will have created 38 murals in Springfield along with Common Wealth Murals.