Friday is Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s last day in office

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Its Alex Morse’s final week as the mayor of Holyoke, with Friday being his last day in office.

Mayor Morse has no doubts that he’s leaving the city stronger than what it was 10 years ago, when he first took the oath to become Mayor. That was back in 2011, when the then 22-year-old Alex Morse became the youngest mayor ever elected in the city’s history.

He reflected back Thursday on all the city-led projects at parks and other public spaces, improving the high school graduation rate from 49 to 75 percent, and investing in neighborhoods that he says had been forgotten.

However, Mayor Morse explained what he is most proud of, “When I grew up here, people had a negative perception of Holyoke. For a lot of people, it was no more than a city of crime, poverty and problems. I always saw this city as a community with potential and opportunity. So I think more than anything we really have changed the perception of this city.”

After Friday, Mayor Morse will head to the cape, where he will be the town manager in Provincetown. He says he will miss Holyoke, a city that will forever be home, but he’s looking forward to continuing his public service in a town that’s always been special to him.

He said he will be ready to hit the ground running in Provincetown on Monday April 5th, his first day as town manager.