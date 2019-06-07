Friday is National Donut Day!

(WWLP) – Multiple locations in Western Massachusetts are celebrating National Donut Day Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Cumberland Farms stores in the area are giving out a free donut with the purchase of any dispensed beverage from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dunkin Donuts locations in the area are giving out a free classic donut with the purchase of a beverage all day.

Dunking Donuts will also be having their “Dunk-Out” Donut Decorating Party at Springfield Museums on 21 Edwards Street in Springfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last.

The Dunkin Donut tent will be located on the North Lawn.

The Salvation Army is also celebrating National Donut Day by giving donuts to veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home at 9:30 Friday morning.

Did you get a free donut? Send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com!