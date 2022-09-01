SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting for the state primary comes to a close Friday. Massachusetts residents have until 4:00 p.m. to head to their local polling site for early voting.

If you didn’t vote early or register for mail-in voting, be prepared to head to the polls this coming Tuesday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. If you are unsure about your polling location, officials suggest calling your city clerk.

“I’m expecting it to be somewhat slow here in Springfield, just based on what I’ve seen for early voting. However, if they are going and are unsure, please call us to just to double check that you’re registered, where you are going… we have had a couple of changes in polling locations just based on some moves that we’ve had to make. So I always say the best information comes directly from us, so please contact us,” said Springfield City Clerk Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

If you didn’t register for mail-in voting for the November election and would like to, the Secretary of State’s office is in the process of mailing out a new postcard of where you can request a vote by mail ballot. You can also download on early ballot application from the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

Looking ahead to the November election, the city clerk said voters will have two full weeks of early voting starting on October 24th.