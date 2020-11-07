Friday marks last day for mail-in ballots to be counted

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was the last day for mail-in ballots to arrive at election offices in order to be counted.

Ballots that arrive Friday at election offices will need to be postmarked by Election Day to be valid.

According to the secretary of the Commonwealth: For the 2020 November State Election only, ballots will need to be postmarked by Election Day and reach your local election office no later than November 6 at 5 p.m. in order to be counted.

State law requires that local election officials resolve all provisional ballots within three days of a state or presidential primary.

Provisional ballots are those who are listed incorrectly with voter registration and are not counted until eligibility is verified. All provisional ballots are investigated and those found to be cast by eligible voters are counted.

You can track your ballot at TrackMyBallotMA.com.

All ballots marked as accepted will be counted.