Friday marks the start of Springfield’s restaurant rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s nearly nine months late, but a week-long event dedicated to supporting Springfield restaurants and businesses, is finally here!

Friday marked the start of the “Springfield Restaurant Rally,” previously called Springfield restaurant week. It’s normally held in April, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus shutdown. Reps say now is more important than ever to support small businesses.

Chris Russell, executive director at Springfield BID told 22News, “So we aren’t necessarily telling people they should go out and dine out right now what we are telling people is they should support restaurants by purchasing gift cards now for gifts for the holidays future visits and or getting take out or delivery.”

Springfield restaurant rally continues through next Sunday, December 13.