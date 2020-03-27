Friday’s top 3 stories on 22News

(WWLP) – Coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the U.S. and more western Massachusetts residents are being affected by the virus.

Here’s a look at the top three stories on 22News for Friday.

There are now 2,417 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

That’s an increase of 579. Ten more people have died, including 2 men in their 80s from western Massachusetts. One was from Hampden County, the other was from Franklin County. That brings the total number of deaths to 25. There are 73 cases in Berkshire County, 55 in Hampden, 17 in Hampshire, and 16 in Franklin. The city of Westfield alone has 24 confirmed cases.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His office said he began experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms on Monday, which grew worse.

He consulted the city’s public health director, who recommended he be tested. Mayor Narkewicz is currently in isolation at home, where the city’s Public Health Department is closely monitoring his condition. His wife and youngest daughter are both in quarantine.

Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents are out of work which has led to a surge in the number of people filing for unemployment.

Governor Baker said people are not filling out their unemployment forms correctly.

He’s asking that everyone who files look up their employer’s name – which can be found on your W-2 form. The Governor has also waved the 1-week waiting period. More than three million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.