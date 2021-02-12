Friendly’s co-founder, S Prestley Blake, dies at age 106

(WWLP) – The Co-founder of Friendly’s, S Prestley Blake, has died at the age of 106.

His niece made the announcement on Facebook Thursday evening.

Blake and his brother Curtis founded the ice cream shop in Springfield in 1935 at the height of the Great Depression. The first shop sold double-dip ice cream cones for five-cents.

In 1940 they opened in West Springfield with an expanded food menu. By 1974 the two brothers had expanded the chain to more than 500 restaurants. In 1979, after working together for more than 43 years, the Blakes sold the business to Hershey Foods for $164 million.

Later in his life, Blake donated millions of dollars to local colleges including Western New England University’s school of law and Springfield College. Blake was born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1914.