WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first Friendly’s Cafe, a fast-casual concept, opened in Westfield last Saturday.

The Friendly’s Cafe is located at 291 East Main Street in Westfield with seating for up to 45 people with QR code ordering at the tables. Curbside pickup and delivery options are available with advance orders. A separate walk-up ice cream bar counter features sundaes to go.

Menu items at the new cafe feature innovative items such as the Tater Kegs appetizer, $100,000 Cobb Salad, Legendary Honey BBQ Chicken SuperMelt, Dorito’s@ Cool Ranch@ ChoppedCheese Burger, and Bangin’ Beef Stroganoff, according to a news release sent to 22News from BizCom Associates.

The iconic ice cream shop was founded in Springfield by the Blake Brothers in 1935 named “Friendly.” The brand continues to offer a friendly place for families to enjoy a meal together while delivering innovation for both loyal patrons and new customers.

“Friendly’s Cafe will deliver our time-tested Friendly’s menu, putting an emphasis on fresh ingredients, convenience, to-go and delivery in a fun and joyful environment,” said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants. “We envision Friendly’s Cafe as an opportunity for further menu and technology innovation to meet our customer’s changing desires, while also still adhering to our mission of bringing family and friends around the table to make new memories.”

A grand opening event is scheduled for April 6th.

