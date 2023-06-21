PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friendly’s restaurant in Palmer has abruptly closed its doors this week.

The restaurant located on North Main Street has been closed since Monday. A sign posted on the front door says, “This restaurant has permanently closed. Thank you for your patronage.”

Friendly’s has also recently removed the location from its website. 22News has attempted to contact Friendly’s Corporate located in Wilbraham but we haven’t heard back from them as of Wednesday morning.

The next closest Friendly’s locations from Palmer are on Boston Road in Springfield and on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

A number of Friendly’s ice cream and restaurant locations have closed over the years. It all began in 1935 with a single store in Springfield.