Friendly’s not producing Jubilee Rolls this year

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s will not be producing their ice cream rolls this year due to a decline in consumer demand.

In a statement sent to 22News from Friendly’s, the company has decided to “exit the ice cream roll business” this year. The Friendly’s Jubilee Roll is a New England holiday tradition. The ice cream rolls are usually sold in Friendly’s restaurants and grocery stores during the end of the year.

“This may be disappointing news to some of our ice cream fans, but we at Friendly’s are excited to focus on optimizing our broad portfolio of ice cream cartons, novelties, and cakes to best meet the needs of our customers for every occasion or celebration big or small,” said Kim O’Brien, Media Relations for Friendly’s.

Friendly’s said they are expected to announce new products in early 2022.