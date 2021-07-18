Friendly’s offering free Fribbles on National Ice Cream Day

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and Friendly’s is celebrating with a free ice cream gift!

Friendly’s Sweet Rewards members will be offered a coupon on their account July 18th for a free medium sized Fribble. Customers have until July 31st to use the coupon.

“What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day than by giving out free Fribbles, the hallmark dessert of Friendly’s restaurants, to our loyal guests,” says Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants. “And the real cherry on top? This is the first of many free ice cream treats our rewards members will enjoy throughout the year.”

If you’re sweet tooth is begging for some ice cream, you can download the Friendly’s mobile app to receive the free Fribble, which comes in 18 different flavor.