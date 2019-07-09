Friends and loved ones honor memory of Chicopee teen killed in car accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An emotional vigil was held Monday night in memory of a Chicopee teen who was killed in a crash this weekend.

Hundreds of friends, family and loved ones gathered at Chicopee Comprehensive High School to honor 15-year old Alex Ortiz.

Ortiz was killed after the car he was riding in crashed into a tree on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham Sunday evening.

The school’s principal told 22News Ortiz was positive and very involved in school activities, and his death leaves a hole for students, staff, and community members.

“Great Student,” said Principal Derek Morrison. “Great athlete. In just a short time – and we only were blessed with him for a year. He made a mark.”

The driver of that car was flown to the hospital – no word yet on the extent of their injuries.