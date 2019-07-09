Breaking News
Police searching for inmate who escaped from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield

Friends and loved ones honor memory of Chicopee teen killed in car accident

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An emotional vigil was held Monday night in memory of a Chicopee teen who was killed in a crash this weekend.

Hundreds of friends, family and loved ones gathered at Chicopee Comprehensive High School to honor 15-year old Alex Ortiz.

Ortiz was killed after the car he was riding in crashed into a tree on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham Sunday evening.

The school’s principal told 22News Ortiz was positive and very involved in school activities, and his death leaves a hole for students, staff, and community members.

“Great Student,” said Principal Derek Morrison. “Great athlete. In just a short time – and we only were blessed with him for a year. He made a mark.”

The driver of that car was flown to the hospital – no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation