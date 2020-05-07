Friends of the Homeless members test negative for Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Out of more than 130 members of Friends of the Homeless who received Covid-19 testing at the medical triage testing facility on Worthington Street, none of those tests came back positive.

This comes after city leaders set up tents nearly a month and a half ago to test and isolate symptomatic homeless individuals.

Bill Miller, vice president of housing and shelter for clinical & support options told 22News, “I give 100 percent credit to our staff who jumped in 8, 9 weeks ago whatever it might be now, to start putting in social distancing preventative measures, and give credit also to the clients who are staying here who wash their hands, use hand sanitizers, wear masks.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “It’s so heartwarming to know that with this vulnerable population, we were proactive. It’s really miniscule, nothing really registers. So that’s good 131 tested Friends of the Homeless because we were proctive on this innitiative, none have tested positive.”

Mayor Sarno also reported Wednesday that out of 38 individuals tested for Covid-19 at the Springfield Rescue Mission on Taylor Street, 36 of those tests came back negative.