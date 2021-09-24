Fright Fest returns to Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fright Fest at Six Flags New England is back after a year hiatus.

It was a successful opening night Friday!

The amusement park filled up with people as soon as Fright Fest opened. All the regular rides and attractions are open on Fright Fest nights just with a dark and scary twist.

“I was at the main gate and people were chanting ‘Fright Fest, Fright Fest, Fright Fest’ they were so thrilled and excited,” said Jennifer McGrath, marketing, and public relations manager. “We have folks dressed in costumes, little kids in costumes for Halloween folks are dressed up it really is a season that folks love.”

Fright Fest continues every weekend and on select days through October.

The park is open for all ages during the day, but Six Flags does not recommend bringing children under 12 to the park after 6 p.m. when Fright Fest begins.