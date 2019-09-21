SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Saturday night.

A Halloween themed festival will take over the park through October 27th. It will feature 20 new attractions and two brand new shows.

The Nightmares indoor maze leads the list, confronting guests with their darkest fears.

The 30-hour coffin challenge will also make a return. Six Flags promises it will be the freakiest Fright Fest yet.

Six Flags New England’s Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath told 22News Fright Fest will offer new and thrilling experiences.

“We are thrills by day, fright by night. So mom and dad bring the kids and Halloween costumes and experience Halloween fun all day long,” said McGrath. “We even have a trick or treat trail they can experience. But 6 pm we call it the witching hour. Get kids six and under out.”

The spooky fun may not be for everyone though it’s recommended that you’re 13-years or older to participate.