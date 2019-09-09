Fright Fest returns with three new attractions

Breaking News
AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Fright Fest returns to Six Flags New England on September 21 with a new haunt attraction and two new shows.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new Nightmares haunt attraction is an indoor maze bringing guests face to face with phobias including spiders, bees, snakes, needles, claustrophobic conditions, mortality, gore and more.

The two new Halloween-themed shows called Hells Belles and Midnight Uprising will also premiere this season.

Six Flags New England is welcoming back for the second year, the 30-hour Coffin Challenge. The winner of the challenge will receive a cash prize, two Haunt wristbands and two 2020 Season Passes.

In addition to the new attractions, 20 other attractions will be featured throughout Fright Fest and will take place on weekends and select days until October 27.

You can find more information and buy tickets to Fright Fest by clicking here. 

