Frigo’s addresses racist Facebook post made by former employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frigo’s Foods addresses a racist social media post made by a former employee Wednesday and wants the public to know they do not tolerate discrimination.

Owner, Joe Frigo was made aware Monday morning that a former employee was making racist remarks on social media. He told 22News that Frigo’s does not tolerate discrimination of any sort whether in person or online.

Frigo said after investigating the incident they learned that the employee has not been employed with them for several years and they have no association with her whatsoever.

“Additionally, we want to let the public know that we will not stand for this type of intolerance in our stores or from our employees. Frigo’s will always stand for what we know to be right and we appreciate everyone for making us aware of the issue,” Frigo said.