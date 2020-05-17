Front porch portraits capture families during pandemic

(WWLP) — During these tough times, capturing the good moments is important.

West Springfield photographer Maria Vickers of InspireMe Photo was inspired by the sudden wave of front-porch family portraits— also known as”porch-traits.” Vickers knew she wanted to help bring the smiles back in Western Massachusetts.

“I really think it’s helping,” said Vickers. “It’s a positive outlook for people. When I come, I’m fun, I’m loud, I get the kids laughing. Even though I’m only there for ten minutes it makes them happy–they get to go out of the house. They get to do something different.”

Vickers travels from one home to another practicing all social distancing measures but still manages to get that perfect shot.

Photo courtesy: Maria Vickers

Families get to experience a nice break from the house and some normalcy–even if its just for a moment. One of those families is Anna Pearlman’s, a fellow photographer in South Hadley. She told us the photos will remind her family of their time together and hopes they will appreciate it.

“Eventually photos are all you have left,” said Pearlman. “So it’ll be so important, especially to our kids and our grandkids. Someday look back and look at all of these photos and say–“oh yeah, I remember that now!”

Photo courtesy: Maria Vickers

Many photographers and artists are currently relying on donations during the pandemic. Support can also be shown through social media and sharing your favorite artist’s posts.

Getting a “porchtrait” done? Send it to us at REPORTIT@WWLP.COM