CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau announced Monday that all tenants at the Silverbrick Mills building, formerly known as the Cabotville Industrial Park, must leave the property immediately.

A total of 55 businesses will have to vacate the three buildings located at 165 Front Street by March 31 because the property was deemed structurally unsafe by the city. According to the Notice of Violations put out by the city’s acting building commissioner, 4 Perkins LLC, also known as Silverbrick Properties, failed to maintain the fire sprinkler system.

Mayor Vieau said Silverbrick Properties has entered an agreement to put the building on firewatch by the Chicopee Police Department, starting Tuesday morning.

The order from the city is calling on Silverbrick Properties to make the property safe by allowing a building inspection from the city. They are also required to provide a plan for the city and occupants on how it plans to comply with the order, so people can remove their belongings from the property safely.

The city of Chicopee is informing tenants that they cannot assist with relocation costs or legal advice but have provided the following sources for legal help:

Hampden County Bar Associate – hcbar.org

Massachusetts Bar Association – masslawhelp.com

Community Legal Aid – communitylegal.org

However, the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce is working to provide relocation assistance in conjunction with Lyman Mills. Those interested are being directed to Executive Director Julie Copoulos at 413-594-2101.

“They’ve asked certain occupants of that property to reach out and they could potentially host them in a temporary or permanent basis. So our goal is to not put people out but we have to do what’s right to keep people safe,” said Mayor Vieau.

22News contacted Aaron Papowitz, his name is listed in the order to vacate as the manager of 4 Perkins LLC, which currently own the Front Street property. 22News has yet to hear back.