Frozen lakes, ponds extremely dangerous during inconsistent winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During this time of year, many residents in western Massachusetts take part in winter activities on frozen ponds or lakes.

But doing so can be dangerous.

Well, firefighters, I spoke to on Wednesday said no ice is 100 percent but there are certain things you should know before you put on those ice skates. Hockey, ice skating, and fishing are all activities many people do on frozen ponds, lakes and rivers this time of year.

But being on ice can turn dangerous and deadly. The bodies of 10 and 11-year-old boys were pulled from the Chicopee River earlier this week. It’s believed that the two boys made their way down to the Chicopee River and ventured out onto the ice.

The Agawam Fire department told 22News that rivers are especially dangerous due to the strength of the currents underneath the ice. It’s important to make a hole in the ice and use a tape measurer to determine how thick it is before you go on it.

If it’s 2 inches or less, stay off.

“The safe guidelines show that if it’s 4 inches or more of clear ice you can do ice fishing or other activities,” James Kalbaugh said. “If it’s 5 inches or more you can use equipment such as a snowmobile or an ATV.”

Kalbaugh said no matter what age, no one should go on the ice alone. Kalbaugh told 22News that it’s also important to make sure the ice is completely clear and not covered in water or snow.