WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday there is an opportunity to get some exercise while supporting an important non-profit.

It’s time to lace up for the 9th annual Frozen Yogurt 5K taking place this Sunday in Stanley Park. This is the Gandara Center’s largest fundraising event, helping to support the critical services the non-profit provides to the area, including substance abuse support and recovery and behavioral health services for adults and children.

The Gandara Center offers bilingual and bicultural counseling services in order to help our diverse community. It’s not too late to sign up for the event, register for the walk or run, or participate virtually, visit gandaracenter.org/5k.

“We start registration at 8 a.m., but if you have already registered, which you can do on our website, you show up at 9, we start the program at 9:15 and we kick right off after that,” Jade Rivera-McFarlin, VP of Development and Community Relations at Gandara Center told 22News.

Since it’s a frozen yogurt 5k, everyone will get a coupon to redeem for free frozen yogurt bars. Last year the event was able to raise more than $66,000, the goal is to surpass that this year.