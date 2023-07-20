CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Innovative changes are coming to Fruit Fair, Chicopee’s oldest grocery store, thanks to a grant from the state government.

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll were at Fruit Fair in downtown Chicopee Thursday announcing this year’s Food Security Infrastructure grant recipients. Fruit Fair was awarded $500,000. The owners of Fruit Fair plan to use this money to build three greenhouses on the roof of the building to grow more fresh food for the community.

“We’ve done a lot of work here and it’s a wonderful community to serve and it’s a very rewarding feeling to be recognized for the work that we have done. It used to be a food desert, classified by the USDA, and such steps will help us be able to keep from going back to being a food desert and help an under-served community,” said Jared Newell, Co-owner of Fruit Farm.

Owners said they plan to grow produce and vegetables in the greenhouses year round. They hope to the project is complete by June of next year. Governor Healey said this year, 165 food security infrastructure grants were awarded, totaling $26 million. The purpose of these grants are to ensure equitable access to fresh food across the Commonwealth.

“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure, and it’s critical that we continue to make short and long-term investments through grants like these to help strengthen resiliency and enhance mitigation efforts.”

“Our food system is highly localized. It is important to build a food network that nourishes our communities and sustains businesses and workers,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “With the recent flooding, more Massachusetts communities are experiencing food insecurity, making it even more imperative that we ensure food producers are given the resources they need to meet increased demand while also providing healthy food to residents.”

Other local businesses also received grant money include the following:

Adams Farm (Athol, MA): $84,365

Agric Organics LLC (Wilbraham, MA): $148,325

All Farmers, Inc. (Springfield, MA): $119,166

Antonellis Farm LLC (Deerfield, MA): $500,000

Berkshire Bounty (Great Barrington, MA): $67,371.89

Bree-Z-Knoll Farm, LLC (Leyden, MA): $108,750

CAVU Farms (Cheshire, MA): $223,170

Coolidge Hill Farm (New Salem, MA): $55,649

Crimson & Clover Farm (Florence, MA): $86,655

Cultivating Solutions LLC dba Winter Moon Roots (Hadley, MA): $89,052

Fairfields Dairy Farm LLC (Williamstown, MA): $217,300

Fern Hill Farm (Buckland, MA): $68,751

Fruit Fair Supermarket (Chicopee, MA): $500,000

Gould Maple Farm Inc. (Shelburne, MA): $225,423

Ground Up LLC (Hadley, MA): $385,834

Hart Farm (Conway, MA): $29,269

Hilltown Community Development Corporation (Chesterfield, MA): $105,494

Holiday Brook Farm (Dalton, MA): $31,914.90

Just Roots, Inc. (Greenfield, MA): $146,645

Laurenitis Farm (Sunderland, MA): $39,235

Local Tortillas LLC, dba Mi Tierra Tortillas (Hadley, MA): $209,780

Lombrico LLC (West Whately, MA): $19,456

Many Forks Farm (Clarksburg, MA): $12,921

Mayval Farm (Westhampton, MA): $81,761

Morning Dew Farm (Worthington, MA): $280,271

Northampton Survival Center (Northampton, MA): $72,363

Park Hill Orchard (Easthampton, MA): $500,000

Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op (Orange, MA): $64,852

Red Shirt Farm (Lanesborough, MA): $344,049

Reed Farm (Greenfield, MA): $285,777

River Valley Farm (Leverett, MA): $50,193

Riverland Farm (Sunderland, MA): $57,027

Survival Centers Inc., dba. Amherst Survival Center (North Amherst, MA): $133,222

Sweet Brook Beef Company (Williamstown, MA): $25,000

Taft Farms (Great Barrington, MA): $75,714

The Farm School (Athol, MA): $383,724

WestMass ElderCare, Inc. (WMEC) (Holyoke, MA): $492,925

Whistling Meadow Farm LLC (South Deerfield, MA): $170,743

Wildberry Acres Farm (Brookfield, MA): $60,632