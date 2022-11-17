SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the cold weather here, now is the time to sign up for fuel assistance, but the application process can be time consuming.

To help seniors put together their applications and answer any questions they may have, the Raymond Jordan Senior Center hosted a fuel application seminar. The seminar gave an overview of the application process and the documents needed with a question and answer period.

Charlie Knight thinks it’s best to ask questions about fuel assistance if you have them. “Talk to the outreach persons at valley opportunity council or someone else like that,” said Knight. “Some of the programs are done through Springfield partners for community action, there’s a host of group of people, so ask and find out what you may be eligible for.”