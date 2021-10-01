Fuel assistance enrollment event being held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A family-friendly event is being held in Chicopee for community members that need fuel assistance Friday.

The Valley Opportunity Council is hosting an event to help people prepare for the winter heating months with energy assistance programs. VOC staff will assist those at the event to determine if they are eligible for fuel assistance and heating system repair and replacement programs.

The event is being held on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. located at 35 Mt. Carmel Avenue in Chicopee. Families can enjoy food, entertainment, face painting, raffles and prizes.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps eligible households pay a portion of their winter heating bills which includes oil, electricity, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood and coal.

The Heating Emergency Assistance Retrofit Task Weatherization Assistance Program, or HEARTWAP, provides heating system repair and replacement services for unsafe heating systems to eligible low-income households on an emergency basis.