HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Opportunity Council is visiting three communities to help those in need of services such as fuel assistance.

The organization has launched a Mobile Welcome Van that will visit Holyoke, Westfield, and West Springfield for low and moderate income families to visit and learn about the resources available such as fuel and energy assistance, tax preparation, housing programs, education, child care and applying for healthcare or food services.

The Mobile Welcome Van will be located at the following locations:

Holyoke: February 10 from 12-2 p.m. at Key Foods on 13 Cabot Street.

Westfield: March 2 from 12-2 p.m. at the Westwood Building on 94 N. Elm Street.

West Springfield: March 16 from 12-2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on 615 Main Street.

Families are encouraged to stop by to learn about available resources and ask questions. Staff will also be able to make referrals for programs and do intakes for fuel assistance. A limited supply of food bags and prizes will be given during the events.

Additional events will be held in many communities throughout the year with a focus on places that are harder for residents to connect with the organization. The Valley Opportunity Council is located in Holyoke, Chicopee, and Westfield. Appointments can be made by calling 413-594-3220.