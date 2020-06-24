Full report on sexual abuse claim by former bishop of Diocese of Springfield to be released

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A full investigation report on a sexual assault claim by the late Bishop Christopher J. Weldon is scheduled to be released to the public Wednesday afternoon.
Watch Live: Diocese of Springfield news conference
According to a news release sent to 22News, Judge Peter A. Velis, now retired, and Archbishop-designate Mitchell T. Rozanski will hold a briefing at the Bishop Marshall Center regarding the report that will be released at 2 p.m.
Jude Velis recently sent the document of his investigation to the Diocese in Springfield that entails how the diocese handled the complaint as well as improvements that can be made for future abuse allegations.
