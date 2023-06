PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Half of Old Warren Road in Palmer is closed as local fire crews are responding to a fully-involved barn fire.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, Palmer Fire tweeted that they are on route to Old Warren Road.

Around 4:40 p.m., a barn structure can be seen fully in flames, based off of photos sent to 22News from a viewer:

Submitted by 22News viewer

Submitted by 22News viewer

Submitted by 22News viewer

Submitted by 22News viewer

A 22News crew is also on route to the fire as of 4:45 p.m., and we will continue to update this story, as new details emerge.