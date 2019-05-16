‘Fund Our Future’ rally at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Students, teachers, and parents will hold a rally at Springfield City Hall Thursday for public education funding.

The “Fund Our Future” campaign is a push to pass two education funding bills – The Promise Act and the Cherish Act.

It’s part of a state-wide day of action by the “Fund Our Future” campaign.

The Promise Act would lead to more than $1.5 billion dollars in additional state funding for pre-k through 12 schools in the state. It would be the biggest overhaul of school funding since 1993.

The Cherish Act would provide more than $500 million dollars for higher education in Massachusetts.

Last week, students in South Hadley presented State Senator Jo Comerford and Representative Dan Carey with more than 750 letters in support of the bipartisan Promise Act.

The rally is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Springfield City Hall.

Rallies are also being held at the state house in Boston, and in Pittsfield.

