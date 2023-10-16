HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses in Holyoke that are in need of updates to be compliant with building codes are eligible for funding.

The application for the City of Holyoke ARPA Small Business Code Compliance Program is open through November 18th. Orders from public safety or building officials that were given to businesses that must improve accessibility modifications, fire systems, and other compliance updates are eligible.

For more information contact the City of Holyoke Office for Community Development at 413-322-5610. Download the application material »

A total amount of $800,000 has been allocated toward this program. The minimum award amount will be $2,000 and the maximum award amount will be $100,000.