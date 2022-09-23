SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Improvements could be on the way for the Walker Grandstand at Springfield’s Forest Park.



There has been a push from the community to improve the historic facility, and on Friday, a plan could be put into motion to make the sought-after upgrades.



Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, and Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan will gather at the park Friday morning to announce “major funding for renovations” for the Walker Grandstand and Horticulture Center.



Over the summer, Springfield residents brought attention to the baseball fields’ need for restoration, with Golden Years Home Care Services already having donated $1,000 to the cause.



The park is home to city sports leagues, recreational activities, and a variety of programs for children during the summer months.