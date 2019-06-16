Fundraiser aims to help local Chicopee Police lieutenant’s recovery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser was held in Chicopee Sunday in support of a police lieutenant who suffered a serious medical event on the job.

Chicopee Police Lt. Hamilton Wray suffered the medical event while on duty at the police station this past February. He’s been out of work ever since and has been actively going to physical and occupational therapy in hopes of making a full recovery.

Sunday afternoon friends, family, colleagues and even strangers gathered at the Moose Family Center to show their support.

Hamilton’s mother-in-law, Maria Palacnica told 22News Wray has worked hard on his road to recovery.

“Hamilton works hard every day to become the person that he was before this medical event,” she said. “He works very hard and we’re all very optimistic. He’s very determined. He’s a strong man.”

All money raised at Sunday’s event will help offset some of the financial stress Lt. Wray and his family have been dealing with.