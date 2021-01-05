Fundraiser established for MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of all faiths across western Massachusetts are stepping up to raise money for the MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church one week after a fire destroyed the building.

A news conference was held outside MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church Monday afternoon where a number of different fundraisers were announced.

The western Massachusetts Council of Churches has set up a GoFundMe in MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian’s name. They have a goal to raise $25,000 which will directly help the congregation as well as the rebuilding of the church.

You can also leave a donation here.

Members of MLK Jr. Presbyterian told 22News it’s emotional yet amazing to see western Massachusetts come together like this.

“I so appreciate other faith communities coming out. Community, in general, coming out, as it allows us to know that we are not alone,” said Reverend Dr. Terryln Curry Avery, pastor of the church.

Reverend Dr. Avery added that it’s unknown just how much it will cost to rebuild the church. They haven’t been allowed inside the building yet because of the ongoing investigation.