CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Parade Committee announced a fundraiser to support the 2024 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

The Committee is selling limited-edition apparel through April 20th that features athletic sportswear such as jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, pants, and shorts, as well as hats, backpacks and other accessories. Their goal is to sell 200 items that feature Chicopee, Massachusetts over a shamrock. To access the fundraiser information visit the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee on Facebook.

During the 70th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade held on March 19, 2023, Parade Marshal Jerry Roy and Committee President Denise Noble led the city’s contingent, which included city officials, first responders, high school bands and local businesses. The Chicopee Colleen and Court float, “Jewel of the Sea”, won first prize in the Open Theme category and Chicopee Comprehensive High School won the Best High School Marching Band.