Fundraiser for Dave Stawasz of WNE University who passed away from cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraising event for the month of April has been set up for a South Hadley native who recently passed away after a two-year battle with stage four colorectal cancer.

According to a news release sent to 22News, 51-year-old Dave Stawasz passed away on January 28.

A virtual walk, Steps for Stawasz, will take place throughout the month of April in honor of Dave. Participants will log as many virtual steps as they can during the month by either walking or running while collecting donations along the way through friends and family sponsorships.

By signing up, participants will receive a link to share on social media. From there, participants can create a personal giving page to collect donations and update progress.

Stawasz was the Assistant Vice President of Marketing Communications for Western New England University and worked in Marketing and External Affairs for 16 years. He was also a Television News Producer for 22News and WFSB news stations.

Dave was a graduate of South Hadley High School and Syracuse University.

“During his cancer battle, Dave taught us so much about courage, perseverance, and love, all of which were pinnacles of who Dave was,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Bryan Gross. “As a beloved member of our University family, we want to honor his distinguished memory as well as support his wife and daughters, who meant everything to him.”

Dave was married to his wife Lisa for 25 years, Lisa, and the proud father of his two daughters, Paige and Kristen. Both of his daughters are currently enrolled as undergraduate students at colleges in the New England region.

You can also make a direct donation on the website without participating in the walk. All proceeds will go directly to the Stawasz family.

There will also be a Jeans for a Cause fundraiser in memory of Dave. The event will take place each Friday during the month of March, which is also National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Friday, March 5 is also a “dress in blue” day for colorectal cancer.

The Western New England University community is invited to wear blue jeans on these designated Fridays by donating $5 per Friday, with the proceeds going to the Stawasz family.