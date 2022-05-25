SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at Springfield Symphony Hall, a community fundraiser was held Wednesday evening to provide humanitarian aid for those impacted in Ukraine

In addition, there was also a benefit concert with over 100 musicians donating their time and representing the Ukrainian culture through music and performance. 22News spoke to the former US Ambassador of Ukraine about this evening’s benefit.

“It’s an opportunity to be part of the solution it’s an opportunity for Americans for people in Massachusetts people in Springfield to be able to contribute and be able to understand the details of what’s happening in that country and be able to help out,” said Bill Taylor, former US Ambassador of Ukraine.

One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds tonight will go towards different charitable organizations providing aid to efforts on the ground in Ukraine.