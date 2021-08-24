Fundraiser held for family of late Holyoke firefighter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser was held throughout Tuesday to help support the family of a Holyoke firefighter who recently died.

Friends and family came out to Dino’s Restaurant in Holyoke Tuesday to remember 30-year-old Jonathan “Jono” Robert. The late firefighter was a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He joined the Holyoke Fire Department in 2014 and was active until his untimely death.

“I came back from vacation and I see the news that one of my good friends, Mike Roberts, his son, passed away suddenly and it hurt me badly. We will do whatever we can to support the family,” said Gurlander Thaliwal of Dino’s Restaurant.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Robert’s family.