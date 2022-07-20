CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local comedians are raising money through the joy of laughter Wednesday.

Comedians Phillip Anthony and Jess Miller held a benefit show for fellow comedian Artie Rob in Chicopee Wednesday evening. Artie recently suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak and move his right side. All benefits from Wednesday’s show will go directly to Artie as he fights through a challenging recovery.

For those who missed the show but are interested in donating, a GoFundMe for Artie has been set up and can be found by clicking here.