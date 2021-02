AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A community is coming together to raise money for Springfield’s Shriners Hospital for Children.

Daughters of the Nile held a fundraiser at EB’s in Agawam. 10 percent of Monday’s total food sales from the restaurant were donated to benefit the hospital.

Daughters of the Nile is an international fraternal organization for women. The group’s main mission is to support Shriners Hospitals for Children.