Fundraiser held in Chicopee to help transplant recipient with medical expenses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser for 29-year-old transplant recipient Lauren Meizo was held in Chicopee Thursday night.

Meizo, a Chicopee native, received a heart and kidney transplant eight months ago. This was Meizo’a second heart transplant after the first heart was rejected.

Meizo said her doctors are exploring all treatment options to stop the body from rejecting the organ. Meizo said she remains hopeful, and gatherings like Thursday night keep her fighting.

“It’s amazing what the community does when someone is in need,” said Meizo. “I’m going to get all choked up, but it just… it gives me that push I need. I have a lot of people in my corner and I can’t give up.”

An auction was held at the Chicopee Elks Lodge Thursday night. Proceeds will help with Meizo medical expenses.