CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – View Street Tavern in Chicopee will be hosting an event on Sunday to help the homeless animals in Puerto Rico.

According to Endless Pawibilities, there are 1 million homeless cats and half a million dogs in Puerto Rico. Endless Pawibilities created Niko’s project to help the animals that are homeless in Puerto Rico. The project’s name was changed to Forget Me Not Project.

The Forget Me Not Fundraiser will help to continue to produce food, water, medical care, rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing animals in Puerto Rico.

The fundraiser will take place at the View Street Tavern from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., where there will be food, drinks, a charity sale, prizes, and more.

Endless Pawibilities provides pet training, grooming, boarding, pet sitting, dog walking, and other pet-related services. They aim to promote an understanding of animal behavior, fulfill an animal’s needs, and support all families in the community.