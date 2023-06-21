SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A sea of purple in Southwick Wednesday night, with many coming out for a fundraiser to support Alzheimer’s research.

The second ‘Longest Day’ fundraiser was hosted by Heritage Hall Campus, a rehab and health care facility in Agawam. Raffles, craft vendors, food trucks, a kid’s area, and a Zumba class helped raise money outside the Christ Lutheran Church.

Heritage Hall Campus gathered together for their second ‘Longest Day’ fundraiser.

The event also served as a way to educate families and communities about dementia. As the Alzheimer’s Association reports that 130-thousand people ages 65 and older in Massachusetts are living with the disease.

“Alzheimer’s affects everybody even people that don’t realize it, you can be driving, you can be anywhere in the community at the grocery store or anywhere and somebody might be struggling with it or have a family member struggling with it…it is everywhere and is really prevalent right now,” said Stephanie Schellenger, Dementia Program Director at Memory Support of Heritage Hall Campus.

The proceeds from tonight go to the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts, New Hampshire Chapter as well as a walk for the cause on October 15th at Holyoke Community College.