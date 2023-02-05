WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A recently created family foundation is seeking to raise $25,000 to help individuals struggling with substance abuse, with the help of MiraVista Behavioral Health Center.

The fundraiser is in honor of a 51-year-old member who lost his life during a relapse after a significant time in recovery. The foundation, named after East Longmeadow resident Sean Murphy, is holding a fundraiser from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Country Club of Wilbraham.

Admission is $20 and the benefit features refreshments and more than 60 raffles, including a grand prize of a week’s stay on the West Coast of Ireland, according to a news release sent to 22News from MiraVista.

“I know Sean would be so touched and honored to have all this being done in his memory,” said Mary Bortolussi of her brother who died in 2022 after overdosing on a drug laced with fentanyl. “A lot of what he did in his own recovery was to help others. He made those struggling with addiction say, ‘I can find hope and light when somebody like me is doing something so good for people like me.’

The money raised from the benefit and the more than $8,000 from a GoFundMe page will be used to help individuals in residential recovery programs, families with funeral expenses for loved ones who die from a drug overdose, as well as to revamp the waiting room into a welcome room in her brother’s honor at Holyoke-based MiraVista Behavioral Health Center.