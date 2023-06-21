SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Heritage Hall will be hosting “The Longest Day” fundraising event to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Heritage Hall Campus, which is a health and rehabilitation campus that offers post-hospital, dementia, dialysis, and long-term care in Agawam, will host a “The Longest Day” fundraising event.

The event is a family affair to help raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association and all attendees are encouraged to wear purple. At the event, there will be raffles, craft vendors, food trucks, a children’s area, and a Zumba class.

“The Longest Day” will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Southwick.