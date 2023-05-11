EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fundraising efforts continue, to ensure a veterans memorial is built in East Longmeadow.

A special event was held Thursday night to raise money for the construction of the memorial.

The plan is to construct the memorial in front of the East Longmeadow Senior Center. It will be dedicated to the 21 East Longmeadow servicemen who gave their life while defending our country.

Terry Glusko, the East Longmeadow Veteran’s Memorial Chairman told 22News, “Our overall cost is pretty close to $580,000, so far we have raised $285,000, it’s taken us since 2018 to do that, but we were hampered by COVID for almost 22 months.”

Glusko is hopeful they will be able to break ground on the project by next year.