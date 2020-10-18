Fundraising walks go virtual due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two fundraising walks supported by 22News were forced to go virtual Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s Crohn’s and Colitis Walk in Western Massachusetts was held in person, but due to the pandemic the walk went virtual.

Instead of gathering publicly on Sunday, they raised money in much smaller groups.

As in years past, they heard from their M.C., 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko, only this year, it was online.

Adam Strzempko thanked attendees for their continuing participation during the online event.

“To the teams online that return year after year, this campaign would not be possible without you and to all our new teams, welcome-we are so glad you are now part of the take steps family,” said Strezmpko.

The 43rd annual CROP Hunger Walk in Springfield was also online. Last year’s well-attended event in Springfield, hosted by 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis, who has M.C.’ed the event for many years.

Sunday, in the interests of social distancing, many smaller groups took to the streets raising money and awareness to provide enough to eat for many in need. 22News is proud of sponsoring both of these virtual events for the public good Sunday.