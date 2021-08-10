SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials from the City of Springfield are urging residents impacted by COVID-19 to utilize emergency rental and mortgage assistance programs.

Mayor Sarno will be joined with Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, President and CEO of Way Finders Keith Fairey, Senior VP of Housing Consumer Education Center for Way Finders Jodi Smith at 10 a.m. for a news conference to discuss the support offered to help provide assistance to residents.

“I want to thank President and CEO of Way Finders Keith Fairey and his team for being our conduit for this much-needed program. My administration has committed over $2 million in grand funding to assist renters and homeowners so that they can stay in their homes.” Mayor Domenic Sarno

Way Finders is located at 1780 Main Street in Springfield and offers financial assistance programs for Hampden and Hampshire counties. There are several programs available that will determine eligibility. The Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance (ERMA) and the Springfield Rent & Mortgage Assistance is designed programs are for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The information provided below show the ERMA program as well as assistance for Springfield residents. For additional information and applications for renters, homeowners, and landlords, visit wayfinders.org.

Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance (ERMA)

ERMA expands eligibility for rental and mortgage assistance to more low-income households who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis by adjusting the income threshold beyond the state’s traditional Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. This includes households within the 50-80% range of Area Median Income (AMI). Like the RAFT program, ERMA will provide up to $4,000 for eligible households to pay rent or mortgage payments in arrears going back to payments due April 1, 2020.

50% – 80% AMI

1 Person Household = $29,900 – $47,850

2 Person Household = $34,200 – $54,650

3 Person Household = $38,450 – $61,500

4 Person Household = $42,700 – $68,300

5 Person Household = $46,150 – $73,800

6 Person Household = $49,550 – $79,250

7 Person Household = $52,950 – $84,700

8 Person Household = $56,400 – $90,200

Springfield Rent & Mortgage Assistance

Springfield’s rent and mortgage assistance program is funded by two federal grants: the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and the Community Development Block Grant Program. Assistance is available for Springfield residents that have lost income due to COVID-19 and had household income at or below 80% of area median income (AMI) before the income loss.

Each household may receive up to three months’ rent/mortgage and utility payments, with a maximum of $4000 per household. Payment will be made directly to landlords, banks and utility companies. There is no requirement for an eviction or foreclosure notice in order to receive the assistance.

80% AMI Max