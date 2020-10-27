Funds awarded to convert elementary school to affordable housing apartments in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The old Elias Brookings Elementary School in Springfield will be converted into affordable housing.

The Home City Development Inc. has received funding to convert the former school into a 42 unit apartment complex. The apartments will provide housing for low income residents, and workforce housing, clients of the Department of Mental Health, people with disabilities, and homeless households.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Home City Development, Inc. (HCDI) a Springfield, MA based affordable housing development organization, was awarded the following grants:

$1M of low-income housing tax credits

$4.4M of soft debt

Project-based rental vouchers

State and federal historic tax credits

City of Springfield HOME and Community Preservation Act funds

Construction and permanent loans

Elias Brookings School was built in 1925 and closed after a tornado damaged it in June 2011. The development project is expected to begin construction in late 2020 or early 2021 and to be completed in twelve months.

“During these difficult times, as Springfield’s tenants’ housing becomes increasingly insecure and the ranks of the homeless grow, we are grateful that we can offer decent, affordable apartments to them and the community in which they belong,” said HCDI’s Executive Director Tom Kegelman. “We are very grateful to Kate Racer and her team at DHCD for carrying on this important work under very difficult conditions. Thank you to HCDI’s Director of Real Estate Development, Peter Serafino, for carrying this project over the last year, ensuring a strong, and ultimately, winning proposal. And to the countless other people, partners, and teams for their support in helping reach this milestone in the development process. Thank you to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Congressman Richard E. Neal, Representative Bud L. Williams, Senator James T. Welch, City Councilor Melvin A. Edwards, the Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council and the Old Hill Neighborhood Council, for their assistance in obtaining this funding award.”

Home City Development, Inc. is a non-profit, resident-centered developer of multi-family and mixed-use properties in Western Massachusetts. HCDI was founded as Better Homes Inc. in 1968 by the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Over 50+ years, HCDI has worked to facilitate community stability and growth in collaboration with numerous partners and residents.